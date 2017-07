ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) accused the government of “incapability and incompetence” following government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos’ statement that the return to the markets cannot be announced beforehand.

“For all the serious governments in the world, the preparation for the return to the markets goes without saying,” New Democracy said and added: “Assuming the opposite confirms the lack of competence and capacity of the government.”