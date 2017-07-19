Peterson Institute Fellow Warns Against Greece Market Return

With Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition still mulling whether to seek out investors again, a Senior Fellow of the Peterson Institute for International Economics said it would be too risky and too costly.

Jacob Kirkegaard told the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki that trying to return to the markets now, with the country still reliant on what’s left of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($99.06 billion) until mid-2018 could be met with interest rates that would be too high, with investors wary over the country’s volatile political landscape.

The noted economist with the institute led by Greek-American businessman, investment banker and philanthropist Pete Peterson, said he was pessimistic over the chances of a “sustainable” market return before August, 2018, echoing cautions from Bank of Greek Governor Yannis Stournaras, a former finance minister in a previous government.

“… I don’t think there are enough investors willing to take that risk on anything but very short-term debt unless the SYRIZA government begins to focus more on pro-growth policies and faithfully complete the program requirements quickly,” he stressed.

He dismissed the suggestion that market investors are currently swayed by the current size of Greece’s external debt, pointing out that the biggest chunk is held by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), what he called a “a very patient and de facto junior creditor.”

The ESM, along with the European Union and European Central Bank makes up the Troika which put up the third rescue package and agreed to release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.79 billion) of more monies after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in continuing to renege on anti-austerity promises. He also didn’t get the debt relief he was seeking nor the country’s inclusion in the ECB’s Quantitative Easing (QE) bond-buying program, which Kirkegaard said was a big loss for Greece’s crisis-battered credit system and government hopes.