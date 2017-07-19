Kammenos Probe for Phone Talks With Jailed Shipowner Pushed Back

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos won’t have to appear before Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee until September to answer questions about his phone calls with with Makis Yiannousakis, the jailed owner of the Noor 1 cargo ship involved in a major heroin smuggling operation in 2014.

Opposition parties have wanted Kammenos, who is head of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition headed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA to be investigated and appear since June.

But coalition lawmakers, who are the majority on the panel, have blocked it with ANEL’s nine votes giving the government a scant three-seat majority in Parliament. That has let Kammenos make a number of provocations without censure from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has looked the other way.

After fierce debate on July 19, the session for Kammenos to appear was delayed two months, the longest it could be put off although one SYRIZA lawmaker, Tasia Christodoulopoulou, who chairs the panel, wanted it set back indefinitely and essentially quashed without investigation.

Kammenos said he spoke to Yiannousakis several times on the phone but only to get information from him although the shipowner said the defense minister wanted damaging testimony against one of the country’s most prominent businessmen in return for favors.

It’s common in Greece for scandals to erupt over government officials and then put on the back burner until they’re forgotten or another flares up, often with the same result.