AHEPA Provides Fourth Delivery of Aid to Flint Victims

MICHIGAN – Michigan AHEPA family members delivered their fourth semi-truck load of milk, totaling 1,944 gallons of milk to the victims of the Flint Water Crisis, June 6. 2017.

On this occasion, the AHEPA family teamed-up with Flint’s Catholic Charities to serve 1,600 Flint residents in need.

To date, AHEPA has delivered 7,776 gallons of milk, and AHEPA thanks Kroger Company, especially Pat Coe, manager, Flint Kroger #404. The initial milk drive occurred March 25, 2016. Why milk? According to state public health departments, optimal nutrition can play an important role in minimizing the amount of lead absorbed and stored in bones, especially in children.

When minerals such as calcium and iron are deficient, lead absorption is increased.