Captain Fountoulis Led Greece to 18-2 Victory over South Africa

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Greece earned a second victory with three 5-0 quarters against a battling South Africa. With skipper Ioannis Fountoulis in fine shooting form — three before halftime and three after, Greece was always about skill, accuracy and teamwork, FINA reports.

“There was plenty of strength and power as well, however, excellent skills need to be honed before the sharper end of the tournament, starting with Friday’s clash with Serbia for group supremacy. South Africa never gave up and earned two penalty fouls. Sadly for South Africa, Emmanouil Zerdevas blocked both. Fountoulis was everywhere.

His scoring came from a cross-cage goal, the penalty line, from outside, on a three-on-two counter, five metres and finally collecting a rebound, turning and scoring. It brings his tournament tally to eight. Christodoulos Kolomvos twice converted from the centre-forward position and another on extra-man advantage. Alexandros Gounas made a nice drive to score close in among his three goals. It doesn’t get any better for South Africa, having to play Spain on Friday.

GREECE: Konstantinos Flegkas, Konstantinos Genidounias (1), Evangelos Delakas, Georgios Dervisis (1), Ioannis Fountoulis (6), Marios Kapotsis (1), Kyriakos Pontikeas (1), Kanakakis Argyropoulos (2), Konstantinos Mourikis, Christodoulos Kolomvos (3), Alexandros Gounas (3), Angelos Vlachopoulos, Emmanouil Zerdevas. Head Coach: Theodoros Vlachos

World champion Serbia weaved its magic with a convincing 11-5, Group C victory over Spain on day two of men’s water polo at the FINA World Championships at the Alfred Hajos Pool here today.

Earlier Australia held off France 11-10 in Group A.”