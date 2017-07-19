Water Polo: Greece Sent off Kazakhstan 19-5, USA stuns Spain

BUDAPEST, Hungary – In the battle of two teams coming off first-day losses, this was one of their most important matches in Budapest. Greece, is used to being at the sharp end of the tournament, so was favoured to have the better of Kazakhstan.

Greece never gave space to Kazakhstan, relentlessly assaulting its goal. It all started with the champion centre forward, Alexandra Asimaki, sending in two goals in two minutes. It stretched to 5-0 by the break and 6-0 in the second before Kazakhstan hit back through veteran Aizhan Akilbayeva. It quickly moved to 8-1 and then 9-2 by halftime. Kazakhstan’s second goal came from a swift centre-forward backhand from Zamira Myrabekova, FINA reports.

It was Triantafyllia Manolioudaki who completed the scoring from the penalty line. Pickings were lean for Kazakhstan in the third period as Greece went out to 13-3 by the final break. Kazakhstan managed two more goals in the final quarter — Akilbayeva and Anastassiya Mirshina —although Greece was unstoppable, scoring the last four goals taking the tally higher than Kazakhstan could dream.

Defending water polo champion US beats Spain 12-8

BUDAPEST (AP) — The United States defeated Spain 12-8 to stay unbeaten in its women’s water polo title defense at the world championships on Tuesday.

Maddie Musselman and Kiley Neushul each scored three goals, while Gabby Stone made 11 saves for the Americans.

The U.S., Olympic champion and winner of every major competition since the 2013 worlds, leads Group B with maximum points from two games.

Spain and New Zealand have one win each after the Kiwis beat South Africa 8-6.

Canada scored in the final second to edge China 9-8 in Group A, where Italy and Brazil were playing later.

The Netherlands, the 2015 silver medalist, defeated Japan 20-8 in Group C, and Hungary routed France 24-5.

Australia moved top of Group D with an 8-5 win over Russia.

Sources: Associated Press, FINA