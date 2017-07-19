More Violence, Fires at Lesbos Refugee Camp, 35 Arrested

More clashes between refugees, migrants and riot police broke out July 18 at the crowded detention center on the island of Lesbos with long delays continuing in the processing of asylum applications fueling growing anger.

Officials said 35 migrants were arrested on public disturbance charges after police used tear gas against stone throwing protesters at the Moria camp, where on July 10 fires were set.

More than 14,000 migrants remain stranded on Lesbos and other Greek islands near Turkey. They are not allowed to travel to the Greek mainland under the terms of an agreement between the European Union and Turkey reached last year which has been suspended because of the overwhelming numbers of asylum requests.

Police said a small group was involved in the new protest at the camp, a large area of trailers and tents surrounded by razor wire fences. The demonstrators also set fires inside the camp and just outside the perimeter, according to police.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)