Greek Ingenuity, American Diners

The New York Times recently dedicated half a page – an unusually large space – to the news of the closing of a Manhattan diner. That fact alone indicates that this is not an ordinary store in Manhattan.

It was obviously a special place, clean, tidy, affordable, and with fast service. It was the place where the locals and passersby would go for a couple of eggs, a hamburger, a cup of coffee, and anything else they wished. Because yes, diners serve almost everything, which they prepare in record time…

The Cup & Saucer has been located in Lower Manhattan, near Chinatown, for about 70 years. Nick Tragaras and John Vasilopoulos, who have owned the diner for the past 30 years, are closing its doors. Not because they want to, but because the landlord is practically doubling the rent; their $8,200 lease would increase by $7,600 per month. It was not possible for them to pay so much. They obviously would not be able to make ends meet.

The story of these two Greek-Americans seems like a fairly common one. They came from Greece in their youth. Tragaras’ brother married Vasilopoulos’ sister. They live in Astoria “with the other Greeks,” as Vasilopoulos told the Times.

What is certain is that this is not the end for them. Proof of this is the love of the people, who apparently informed the Times.

The question is what will happen to diners in general? Will they continue to exist, and if so, will they remain in Greek hands?

These questions are widely pondered within the Greek-American community.

It is important to note that to a very large extent, diners are a Greek invention. It was the course of the entrepreneurial Greek immigrant who wanted to try his luck at becoming the boss, who was willing to work long hours in order to have a family, and to raise and educate his children.

That was his skill set. It is where he had a competitive edge.

Therefore, America was filled with diners, and each generation readjusted to the new reality. But the essentials have remained unchanged: cleanliness, a wide variety of good food, and fast service. Something like mom’s home cooking, and reasonably priced.

Returning to the question of whether or not diners will continue to exist: of course they will.

Yes, every era faces its challenges. The current challenge is expensive rent. But I have no doubt that the dynamic, smart Greeks will find a way to adjust the diners – whether they will be called diners or something else – and will raise their prices to meet the new reality.

Isn’t every other type of restaurant doing the same thing?

Regarding the next question, whether or not diners will remain in Greek hands, that depends on the immigration flow. Chances are that there will be fewer Greek diner owners, but the majority of diners will remain in Greek hands for many more years.

One final observation: I have never met better family persons, or braver, more generous, or more hospitable and patriotic Greek-Americans than diner owners.

I don’t know why – but I know that it is indeed the case.