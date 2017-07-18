Special meeting of the Eparchial synod on Thursday

BOSTON.- His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America is convening the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese on Thursday July 20, 2017 in order to revise and clean-up the List of candidates for elevation to Episcopacy as instructed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate canceled the election of Bishop Sevastianos of Zela to Metropolitan of Chicago because the List of candidates was incomplete and problematic