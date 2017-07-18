Mitsotakis on Two-Day Tour of Lakonia on Tuesday and Wednesday

TNH Staff

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis began a two-day tour of Lakonia in the Peloponnese, Tueasday, July 18. Photo: Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos via Eurokinissi

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday began a two-day tour of Lakonia in the Peloponnese.

Mitsotakis had a series of meetings in Sparti, including a meeting with the Metropolitan of Monemvasia and Sparti Efstathios, before making his way to Areopolis and making a visit to the Dirou Caves.
After visiting villages in the recently fire-stricken areas, he will attend a meeting of Lakonia prefecture organisations in Gythio and then visit Neapolis late on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Molaous and a traditional and organic goods workshop in Glykovrisi, a juice packager in Amykles and a fish farm in Kastorio, as well as the Mystra archaeological site.

