Mitsotakis on Two-Day Tour of Lakonia on Tuesday and Wednesday

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday began a two-day tour of Lakonia in the Peloponnese.

Mitsotakis had a series of meetings in Sparti, including a meeting with the Metropolitan of Monemvasia and Sparti Efstathios, before making his way to Areopolis and making a visit to the Dirou Caves.

After visiting villages in the recently fire-stricken areas, he will attend a meeting of Lakonia prefecture organisations in Gythio and then visit Neapolis late on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Molaous and a traditional and organic goods workshop in Glykovrisi, a juice packager in Amykles and a fish farm in Kastorio, as well as the Mystra archaeological site.