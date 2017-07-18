Greek-Canadian Paramedic Killed in Tragic Accident in Toronto

MONTREAL – The Greek community of Toronto was shocked by the tragic death of 52-year-old George Eliadis and his partner 42-year-old Shari Keyes-Williams in a traffic accident on the night of July 15, on Ontario Highway 118.

George Eliadis, a paramedic, was deputy commander of the Toronto Paramedics Services (ambulances, pre-hospital care) for a term of 27 years and very popular person in the community, with diverse friends and a deep connection with Hellenism.

The accident occurred at 5:05 PM Saturday when the motorcycle Eliadis was riding along with his partner was run over by a Chrysler PT Cruiser which, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic.

The police continue to investigate the cause of the multi-vehicle accident and have asked the public if any eyewitnesses have information to please call 1-888-310-1122.

Eliadis and his partner were in formation along with six other motorcycles. Three other motorcyclists were dragged in the crash, two of them hospitalized in serious condition while the driver of the car suffered only minor abrasions.

The National Herald attempted to contact the family of the deceased in Uxbridge, north of Toronto, but the family requested privacy at this difficult time as noted by the Toronto Paramedics Services.

George Eliadis had two children, Alexandra and Robbie, and a granddaughter, Chloe. His brother, Mike, also well-known person in the Toronto Greek community, is saddened.

“With profound sadness, we confirm the loss of Deputy Commander George Eliadis in a tragic accident on Saturday. Our deepest sympathy to all,” his colleagues posted on Twitter.

Daughter Alexandra, in a touching message on Facebook wrote on Sunday night: “Until we see you again … Dad was always pushed me to be good in school. It will not be as easy without you beside me, to help me and to urge me or not to be in my graduation, but now I know I will do it for you, and that’s my motivation. I love you with all my heart. And I know you will be close to me every step of the way, all the way.”

Equally touching are the messages for Keyes-Williams, who for many years was a member of the Durham Boxing Academy in Ontario.

“It is with extreme sadness that we let you know, longtime DBA family member Shari Keyes-Williams and her partner George Eliadis have passed away in a tragic accident. You were both amazing people, wonderful parents, and true supporters.”

“Shari; you were a fighter, a friend, a warrior. Sending all of our love to your kids, your family and your friends.”

Eliadis’ social media accounts have received messages of sympathy from across Canada in the hours since the news broke. “Our deep condolences to family, friends, colleagues,” wrote the Paramedic Association of Manitoba.

“George was a hero of everyday life, always putting others before himself. A great father, grandfather, and one of the most polite people I’ve ever met. I will miss you, brother. Rest in peace,” wrote his dear friend Chris Sotirakos.

While another close friend of Eliadis’, George Christopoulos, wrote: “I cannot believe that you are gone my friend.”