As Fundraising Race Continues, Malliotakis Makes Gains

NEW YORK – As the race for New York City mayor continues, Mayor Bill de Blasio maintains a solid financial lead over all his likely opponents. During his re-election campaign, he has raised $414,123 in contributions and spent nearly that amount in the last two months, according to a campaign fund-raising report filed on July 17, as reported by the New York Times.

The likely Republican candidate, New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, raised $249,797 with nearly three-quarters, about $181,000, raised in the last two weeks of the reporting period, which ended on July 11. The donations flooded in after the only other Republican challenger for the nomination, Paul J. Massey Jr., announced the end of his run on June 28, as the Times reported.

Massey, a wealthy real estate sales executive, had been the leading fundraiser on the Republican side for a time, but he failed to attract voters.

While Malliotakis lagged behind Mayor de Blasio, in overall fundraising, she managed to top him in the total that counts toward the city’s six-to-one public matching program, raising over $100,000 in the category — which is limited to the first $175 from each donor — compared with the mayor’s $61,000, as reported by the Times.

Two donations of $4,950 — the maximum allowed under the city’s campaign finance rules — from Republican backers of President Trump’s campaign: Robert Mercer, a wealthy financier, and his daughter, Rebekah were also in Malliotakis’ filing.

The donations tie Malliotakis more closely to the national Republican Party and specifically to President Trump, something that may work against her in the largely Democratic areas of New York City.

“Their pockets have no bottoms,” Mayor de Blasio’s campaign said of the Mercers in an email sent to supporters on Mondaywhich linked the Mercers to Trump’s chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, and the right-wing website Breitbart News. Malliotakis was called “a Trump acolyte” in the email, as reported in the Times.

At a news conference in Queens to attack the mayor’s handling of crime and police issues, Malliotakis, said concerns about the donations were “irrelevant” and she believed the mayor also accepted money from donors whom he “does not see eye-to-eye with all the time,” as the Times reported.

She noted, “It has nothing to do with Trump.”

Sal Albanese, a lawyer and former city councilman and now the most prominent Democratic challenger to the mayor, raised more money than in previous two-month periods, with $41,000, but spent the money just as quickly as it came in. To qualify for the city’s matching program he would need to raise $250,000, as the Times reported.

Albanese might still qualify for the Democratic primary debate with Mayor de Blasio next month. He would need to collect another $50,000 by August 11 to meet the requirement for the debate.

Bo Dietl, running as an independent, raised $245,266 in the reporting period with only $38,020 after Massey dropped out of the race, but Dietl spent more money than he raised during the period, including over $150,000 in television ads, the Times reported.