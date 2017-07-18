Dead Cyprus Unity Talks Briefing Going Before UN Security Council

The dilemma of Cyprus’ collapsed unity talks is due to be on the table July 18 in several meetings at the United Nations Security Council, where the agency’s Special Envoy, Espen Barth Eide, will give briefings.

The Cyprus Mail said Eide and Elizabeth Spehar, Special Representative in Cyprus, will outline what happened at the debacle at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where even the intervention of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres couldn’t break a logjam.

Cypriot President President Nicos Anastasiades, who couldn’t reach agreement with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, said Turkey was at fault over the unity talks collapse, adding that international drilling for oil and gas off the coast will go on despite threats from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday’s Kathimerini, Anastasiades said the negotiations fell apart over Turkey’s insistence on keeping a 35,000-strong army on the island divided by an unlawful 1974 invasion and said United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide was spectacularly unfit to be a broker at the talks at a Swiss resort.

Anastasiades earlier said the Norwegian diplomat was taking the side of Turkey during almost two years of talks and that Eide was basically being deluded and brought UN chief Antonio Guterres into the talks without adequate preparation.

“I think he was acting in good faith, but he had the failing of believing that what he wanted to happen was happening,” Anastasiades said of Eide. “He had the impression that everything was almost solved,” he added. “That’s the sense he gave out and I warned him about it.”

Guterres is also expected to address the Council and try to explain what happened at what turned into a fiasco after all sides were indicating a breakthrough was coming after more than four decades of trying.

Diplomatic sources told the paper that Eide will meet with the Security Council members and the representatives of the three guarantor powers, Britain, Greece, and Turkey.

The Cypriot negotiator, Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis, is also in New York, and has already begun meetings with Security Council members and the UN Secretariat, to brief them on the talks as the UN has to decide whether to keep a peacekeeping force on the island, The Mail added.

On July 19, Mavroyiannis will be in Washington for meetings with US State Department officials, leading members of the Congress, and representatives of think tanks and with members of US Cypriot groups who will be marking the 43d anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

The President of the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus, Philip Christopher, said a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been requested, among others but there was no initial indication it would happen with President Donald Trump being cozy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes even though Turkey wants to join the European Union, of which the side of Cyprus with a legitimate government is already a member.