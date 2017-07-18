Nose-Cutting, Face-Spiting, and Impeaching Presidents

I have been teaching history and political science at seven different colleges and universities for the past 25 years. At the beginning of a semester, I typically ask my students: “What does it mean to be ‘impeached’?A. To be thrown out of political office; or B. To be brought to trial to determine whether or not to be thrown out of political office?”Each semester, a substantial number of students choose A, which, of course, is not the correct answer.

If my students, who are even more educated than almost half the population (about half of Americans have never been to college) are any indication,it makes sense that many of those who clamor for the “impeachment” of a president – any president, Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton – think that to impeach means to remove someone from office.

Therefore, the haters of our current chief executivewho long for his impeachment think it means President Trump would be thrown off the White House grounds, sneering at the crowd while they boo him incessantly, as if he were a professional wrestling villain exiting the arena whileonlookers throwpopcorn and soda at him.

History is a wonderful thing; it allows one to examine a situation decades and centuries later and appreciate changing perspectives over time. For instance, if one were to ask: “who was our most-hated president of all time while he was in office?” few would choose the correct answer: Abraham Lincoln, who today might very well be our most revered and tops many historians’ lists as the greatest ever. Even George Washington, the beloved “Father of Our Country,” who ran for two terms essentially unopposed, had his share of critics – not least of all Thomas Jefferson, who famously declared that Washington “is ruining our country!”

It is no surprise, then, that with rare exception, calls for impeachment have been decried for every president. Those who propose such drastic action are so swept by emotion that, as Jesus Christ said on the cross, “they know not what they do.”

I spent many of the past eight years trying to reason with the rabid Obama-haters about why it would be a bad idea to impeach him (never mind that their arguments were as baseless as those of today’s Trump-hating crowd), and it seems I’m going to spend the next eight trying to convince the Trump lynch mob to put the rope down and step away.

First, let us consider why the rabid Trump-haters would want to impeach him in the first place. For many, it is a fantasy that keeps them going: 1) Trump is impeached; 2) he is convicted at trial (again, this part is for those who realize that impeachment alone does not equate removal from office); 3) Vice President Mike Pence takes over as president (they’re not crazy about him by any means, but most of the haters prefer him to Trump); 4) Pence, who is forever linked to Trump by being a consistently strong supporter and defender of his, limps through the rest of Trump’s term and loses the 2020 election to…5) Bernie Sanders! “Oh, Bernie, how we long for Bernie,” the haters fantasize, “he’ll finally become president and we’ll all get…social justice and free stuff!” Yup, just like that. It’s magic!

Add to that the sheer satisfaction the haters will feel knowing that Trump would be displeased – to say the least – to be removed from office, and that is what motivates them to call for his impeachment.

Now for the hard part – reality: for all the hoopla about impeaching just about every sitting president – usually drummed up by sore losers who just take their ball from the playground and walk home – only two presidents in our nation’s history have ever been impeached, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Both impeachments were highly politicized and ultimately failed on their merits; i.e., Johnson and Clinton were acquitted and retained their presidencies.

In Johnson’s case, the legal and technical reason for impeachment was his violation of the Tenure of Office Act, which had been recently passed by Congress, and which prevented the president from removing any Cabinet appointments he made in the first place. That law was riddled with vague language, was subsequently repealed (but after Johnson left office), and was ultimately declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. The real reason Johnson was impeached was because as a Southern Democrat, he was only marginally sympathetic to post-Civil War Reconstruction, much to the outrage of the Radical Republicans in Congress, who wanted civil rights reforms much more quickly and profoundly than did the president.

In Clinton’s case, he was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice, because during testimony in a sexual harassment trial against him (while he had been Attorney General and later Governor of Arkansas), he provided false and/or misleading sworn testimony about his affair as president with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The real reason behind the impeachment was the Republicans’ inability to come to grips that from a political perspective, Clinton was a bona fide superstar who had revamped the Democratic Party and could shape its domination for years to come, and so they wanted to find a way to tarnish his legacy.

Theimpeachment that probably would have succeeded on the merits and resulted in the removal of a president from office is one that never happened: Richard Nixon, the president in question, accused of obstruction of justice for covering up the Watergate scandal, resigned before Congress even had the chance to bring him to trial.

This brings us to President Trump: to date, all legitimate legal analysis, including by his detractors, not least of which Alan Dershowitz, points to absolutely no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, let alone impeachable offenses. Unless the haters’ wildest fantasies become true, and some shocking “smoking gun” is uncovered, an impeachment trial would make the Democrats look foolish, would never succeed anyway (it must be initiated by the House and the trial is held in the Senate, both of which are under Republican control), and the Democrats would make any headway in terms of rehabilitating their image and get back on track to win elections.

As for Trump, he would emerge vindicated and posed to win reelection in 2020. But the nation would suffer because the impeachment trial of a president is a signal of national disunity. Our nation is strongest when it is united – such as after Pearl Harbor or 9/11 – and weakest (see Civil War, Watergate), when we are at each other’s throats.

Take note, Trump-bashers: 1) impeachment does not mean removal from office; 2) impeachment would likely lead to Trump’s acquittal and vindication; 3) the country would be weakened during the process; and 4) as a result of the impeachment, Trump would emerge stronger than ever, making it even more difficult for you to topple him.

Oh, and Bernie Sanders is your only political star, but he will never be president (and I rarely say “never” about anything).