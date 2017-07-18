Greece Wins, US Loses in Opening Water Polo Games at Worlds

TNH Staff

Albert Espanol Lifante of Spain, center, vies for the ball with Konstantinos Genidounias of Greece, left, during their men's water polo Group C first round match Spain vs Greece of the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — In Group C, Greece almost let a three-goal lead slip against Spain before winning 8-7.

Canada came from four goals down to draw with Montenegro 8-8, while the United States lost its opening match of men’s water polo at the world championships on Monday.

Croatia, the only team to have won a medal at each of the last five worlds, defeated the United States 12-7 in Group D, where Russia beat Japan 15-8 in the late match.

Greek players celebrate their victory at the end of their men’s water polo Group C first round match against Spain at the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

Three-time champion Hungary got the home fans cheering by beating Australia 13-3, and Italy defeated France 18-9 in the other Group B game.

Defending champion Serbia routed South Africa 21-5 to begin its campaign.

Also, Brazil beat Kazakhstan 6-2 in Canada’s Group A.

Women: Russia  Win Over Greece, US routs South Africa 24-2

to begin water polo title defense

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time winner United States began the defense of its women’s water polo title with a 24-2 rout of South Africa at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Jamie Neushul scored a game-high six goals.

In Group D, Australia defeated Kazakhstan 16-4, and Russia had a 9-7 win over Greece.

Alkisti Avramidou, left, of Greece and Ekaterina Prokofyeva of Russia vie for the ball during their women’s water polo Group D first round match at the Swimming World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

The U.S., Olympic champion and winner of every major competition since the 2013 worlds, leads Group B on goal difference from Spain, which enjoyed a 10-2 win over New Zealand.

Italy defeated Canada 10-4 and China began its campaign with an 11-4 victory over Brazil in Group A.

The Netherlands, 2015 silver medalist, defeated France 17-2 in Group C, where host Hungary beat Japan 20-11.

 

 

