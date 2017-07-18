Greece Wins, US Loses in Opening Water Polo Games at Worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — In Group C, Greece almost let a three-goal lead slip against Spain before winning 8-7.

Canada came from four goals down to draw with Montenegro 8-8, while the United States lost its opening match of men’s water polo at the world championships on Monday.

Croatia, the only team to have won a medal at each of the last five worlds, defeated the United States 12-7 in Group D, where Russia beat Japan 15-8 in the late match.

Three-time champion Hungary got the home fans cheering by beating Australia 13-3, and Italy defeated France 18-9 in the other Group B game.

Defending champion Serbia routed South Africa 21-5 to begin its campaign.

Also, Brazil beat Kazakhstan 6-2 in Canada’s Group A.

Women: Russia Win Over Greece, US routs South Africa 24-2

to begin water polo title defense