Greece Wins, US Loses in Opening Water Polo Games at Worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — In Group C, Greece almost let a three-goal lead slip against Spain before winning 8-7.
Canada came from four goals down to draw with Montenegro 8-8, while the United States lost its opening match of men’s water polo at the world championships on Monday.
Croatia, the only team to have won a medal at each of the last five worlds, defeated the United States 12-7 in Group D, where Russia beat Japan 15-8 in the late match.
Three-time champion Hungary got the home fans cheering by beating Australia 13-3, and Italy defeated France 18-9 in the other Group B game.
Defending champion Serbia routed South Africa 21-5 to begin its campaign.
Also, Brazil beat Kazakhstan 6-2 in Canada’s Group A.
Women: Russia Win Over Greece, US routs South Africa 24-2
to begin water polo title defense
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time winner United States began the defense of its women’s water polo title with a 24-2 rout of South Africa at the world swimming championships on Sunday.
Jamie Neushul scored a game-high six goals.
In Group D, Australia defeated Kazakhstan 16-4, and Russia had a 9-7 win over Greece.
The U.S., Olympic champion and winner of every major competition since the 2013 worlds, leads Group B on goal difference from Spain, which enjoyed a 10-2 win over New Zealand.
Italy defeated Canada 10-4 and China began its campaign with an 11-4 victory over Brazil in Group A.
The Netherlands, 2015 silver medalist, defeated France 17-2 in Group C, where host Hungary beat Japan 20-11.