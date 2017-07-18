Confusion Reigns Over Greece Market Return Plans

ATHENS – Will they or won’t they? That’s the question swirling in investor circles about whether Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government will, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras promised – make a test return to markets after securing a bailout deal with European lenders.

Tsipras has repeatedly said a market return would herald a push toward recovery even though the country will rely on what’s left of 326 billion euros ($375.57) in three bailouts until mid-2018 and then have to rely on convincing investors to take a chance on a still-staggered economy.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said a statement by an unidentified government source circulated through the state-run national news agency July 17 which deflated the prospect of a pending return of the Greek state to capital markets for its borrowing needs.

“No such decision has been taken,” was the statement widely circulated by the unnamed source amid growing speculation – sparked by repeated statements from Tsipras and other ministers – that the government would take a chance on a market return, which would be only the second since Greece began seeking bailouts in 2010.

The same source, as reported, merely repeated that the Tsipras government is closely following developments in capital markets and will decide the “proper time” for a return, the newspaper said.

But the Financial Times said, citing unnamed bankers, that Greece will sell government bonds this week or next without any evidence to back it up.

Tsipras anxiously wants to woo investors to offset non-stop bad news about his coalition’s reneging on anti-austerity promises and the new deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to secure release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.79 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout – this one for 86 billion euros ($99.08 billion) – in return for more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

There is a “lot of positive momentum” and “credit markets still feel very healthy”, one banker said. “The market is open for Greece,” said another, according to the FT.

Last week an 813-million euro ($936.62 million) of Greek 13-week treasury bills was priced at 2.33 percent and attracted strong international demand, said the first banker.

European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger in an interview with Ta Nea newspaper on July 18 urged Greece to go for it. “Give it a try. Greece is on recovery track and it also has the protection of the European Union. Give it a try. The sooner, the better,” he said. Oettinger noted that there are signs that Greece is become more and more credible without saying what they were.