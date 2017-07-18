Greece’s Financial Cop Squad Hunting Island Tax Cheats – Again

With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led administration unable to stop tax evasion as promised, Greece’s financial police are hunting cheats on islands, where establishments are notorious for ducking taxes and not handing out receipts as required by law.

In the one-month period to July 16, inspectors visited a total of 119 businesses on the most popular islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Corfu, as well as beaches in Halkidiki, Thessaloniki and Pieria, in northern Greece. Of these, 80 were found to be in violation of tax or safety regulations, Kathimerini said.

In many areas, more than half the businesses inspected were found to be breaking the law despite repeated promised crackdowns. In Thessaloniki, only one of 20 businesses was completely clean and on the island of Zakynthos, 27 out of 45 were in violation.

The penalties for violating the law had been only 48-hour closures, meaning tax cheating restaurants, tavernas and other stores could get away with making money even with occasional closures and no reports they would be prosecuted.

Those penalties allegedly will be extended to forced closings for up to a month although none have been recorded yet even though the government is desperate for every euro during a more than seven-year-long year economic crisis.

The coming of summer usually leads to announced crackdowns on island tax cheats but last year, even with tax revenues from Greece’s most popular islands falling 40 percent, lawmakers from the ruling SYRIZA party wanted a tax official reprimanded for trying to collect taxes in an area filled with offshore companies.

Tax cheats are costing Greece 16 billion euros ($17.71 billion) – more than the 15 billion euros ($16.6 billion) paid to every public worker in the country. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has done virtually nothing to better that record and no major tax evader has been prosecuted.

The General Secretariat for Public Revenues said that tax cheating is out of control on the islands, Kathimerini said, especially Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Corfu, Zakynthos and Kephalonia where many establishments don’t give receipts, and many of the same usual suspect islands in the crosshairs each summer..

Police advise the public to report safety and financial violations by calling 11012, similar to reporting violations of No Smoking laws that the government said it can’t enforce and is helpless to stop smokers.