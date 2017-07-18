Greece’s Privacy Agency Holding Up Metro e-Ticketing Scheme

The much-delayed switch from the use of paper tickets without barriers on Greece’s Metro to an e-ticket needed to open turnstiles has been pushed back again after the country’s privacy agency objected to the collection of ticket holders personal information.

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) had planned to begin the new program – the shining new metal-and-glass turnstiles are been in place for months – earlier this year, then in June and then later this summer but no timetable has now been set.

The system is designed to curtail fare dodging, a common practice as people without paper tickets now can walk through Metro stations without paying unless they are caught by inspectors and fined 60 times the cost, which often goes unpaid too.

OASA first provided information on e-ticketing to the Hellenic Data Protection Authority (APPD) in September 2016, but it was rejected as seeking too much personal information, such as birthdates and social security numbers, of customers.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis pledged that the e-tickets and turnstiles already in place to replace open-entry paper tickets would be running in the spring and then this summer.

But the Data Protection Authority has objected to the inclusion of people’s social security numbers on monthly and yearly travel cards.

The Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) last month said it would scrap the social security number requirement and not track commuters movements but must get approval from the data agency before proceeding.

So many aren’t paying the 1.40 euros ($1.60) for tickets good for 90 minutes that STASY, the company that operates the capital’s metro, electric railway and tram systems, had losses in 2015 of 78.2 million euros ($100.7 million) from 36.4 million euros ($39.07 million) the year before Kathimerini reported.