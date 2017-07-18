High Taxes, Red Tape Make Greek Properties Unappealing for Investors

With the government urging investors to take a chance on Greece, foreign property buyers aren’t, shied away by a volatile tax system, big tax hikes and endless red tape, as well as corruption.

It’s difficult in Greece to get licensing for many procedures without paying off officials, a phenomenon the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA vowed to end, but other problems in luring property buyers – apart from luxury homes where rich around the world can scoop up cheap during Greece’s lingering economic crisis, are more bureaucratic.

A list drafted by the Global Property Guide – an international provider of information for property investors – ranked Greece 32nd among 36 states, Kathimerini said in a feature about the problem.

The guide cited high taxes on rental property – even if units are empty – and the high cost of transactions, such as transfer taxes, stamps and other papers keeping buyers away.

Greece has one of the highest rental taxes, coming eighth among 42 countries even with many properties empty and unrentable because of the crisis and austerity measures seeing pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

A high income tax – hiked again this year – and a big property tax surcharge known as ENFIA are making prospective buyers look elsewhere where the environment is more friendly for investors.

Despite the drop of home prices by some 45 percent since end-2008 in Attica, Global Property Guide concluded that property prices remain high in relation to the incomes an investor can obtain from them.

Some property owners are turning to venues such as Airbnb for short-term rentals, although the government is slapping another big tax on them for doing that as well as what they’re assessed for the units annually.