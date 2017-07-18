Tsipras Says He’s Cut Unemployment Despite Austerity, Goes After Judges

ATHENS – Visiting the Labor Ministry, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said his coalition government, despite reneging on anti-austerity promises, has cut unemployment and blamed the courts for the suicide of a woman who hadn’t been paid in 18 months.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader, coming off a deal with the country’s creditors in which he agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families, claimed credit for a drop in the unemployment rate to 21.7 percent – still the highest in the European Union and seven times more than the 3 percent in the Czech Republic, which has the lowest rate.

Tsipras didn’t mention that joblessness among those under 25 is still hovering near 50 percent, a sector he vowed to help but failed to do so as scores of thousands of the country’s young have fled to other countries seeking work and a new life.

Critics also said he didn’t mention that many of those returning to work during a seven-year-long crisis found lower-paying jobs with little or no benefits in a market where many workers often don’t get paid for months.

Tsipras though crowed of success when he visited the ministry, Kathimerini said. “My visit today may help us understand the difference between the supposed success story of the governments of New Democracy and PASOK and real success which leads to recovery which can be felt in people’s daily lives,” he said, sniping at the former ruling coalition.

Without any evidence to back it up, he said the unemployment rate would drop 2.5 percent a year for the next few years and that those in the private sector had seen salary hikes of 9.3 percent at the same the government cut pay for public sector workers, apart from some municipal officials who will get raises.

He also has hired Special Advisors with no specified duties at salaries of 2,000 euros ($2304) a month, almost twice what teachers and some doctors get, and his government is moving to hire scores of thousands of people as his popularity has plummeted, and after thousands of public workers were let go on demands of the country’s creditors.

State programs for the unemployed will help 120,000 jobless Greeks by the end of the year, he said without giving any details and as the system cuts off benefits after a year. He didn’t say what the programs to help them would be.

“When there is political will, you are not scared to clash with individuals with major political influence or even with systemic banks that refuse to pay fines,” he said without explaining what he was talking about.

In a statement later the main opposition New Democracy said Tsipras was “jubilating over lies and debris.”

He unveiled plans for a scheme that would provide financial incentives for companies that offer full-time positions to people they currently use as freelancers. He also said the government would spend 100 million euros on a retraining program for some 50,000 people.

With some of his ministers in a war of words with the country’s judges, accusing them of being unsympathetic to SYRIZA, Tsipras also blamed the courts for the suicide of a 42-year-old woman in northern Greece over not being paid, a common practice with few or no consequences for companies who violate the law.

Tsipras said the judicial system “often protects employers who do not pay on time, leading to tragic consequences sometimes,” without explaining why ministers under his jurisdiction haven’t gone after companies who don’t pay workers.

He was mocked by political rivals. “Mr. Tsipras seems to be unaware that more than 50 percent of the hirings in the private sector relate to low wages and flexible forms of employment,” said Evi Christofilopoulou of Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK.

A survey by the Dianeosis think-tank published July 17 meanwhile found that 50 percent of Greeks 18-35 are being supported by their families or other relatives and 41 percent want to move to other countries to find work.