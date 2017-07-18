After 18 Years of Trying, Nimetz Sees Hope for Greece-FYROM Name Talks

He hasn’t made an inch of progress in 18 years and just after saying he didn’t see any hope for now, United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz said he thinks there could be a chance to resolve the name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Nimetz, an American lawyer and diplomat, helped broker the 1995 deal that led to Greece’s northern neighbor being named FYROM until a permanent name could be agreed but the two countries have bickered over it since.

Nimetz met in Brussels on July 17 with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and referred afterwards to “possible solutions” to the long-standing dispute over Greece’s neighbor using the name “Macedonia,” even though Greece allowed it 22 years ago and all geographical qualifications suggested since then still end with Macedonia – which headline writers prefer.

Nimetz added, though, that he does not expect anything significant to happen very soon, Kathimerini said, one of the typical caveats diplomats use in case things fall apart as they have in the FYROM talks just like they did with the Cyprus unity talks.

Nimetz, who rarely comes to Greece or FYROM, said he would make an effort to restart serious discussions about resolving the dispute without explaining if the previous many talks weren’t genuine.

He did visit Skopje recently but had to travel to Brussels to meet Kotzias as the Greek Foreign Minister was involved in the Cyprus peace talks because Greece is one of the guarantors of security on the island.

Kotzias said after the meeting that the two men would remain in touch about finding a way to “open the process of searching for a solution.” Kotzias said the talks in Brussels were “serious and interesting,” diplomatic code to mean nothing happened.

Diplomatic sources told the newspaper that it’s unlikely however that there would be any serious talks until the fall with no resolution in sight.

Earlier, Nimetz was more pessimistic, saying on July 3 after meeting with FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov he didn’t expect any breakthroughs soon.

Nimetz, a personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Skopje and Athens must find ways to intensify efforts to resolve their dispute, the Voice of America reported, but said now’s now the time without explaining when it would be since the feud has raged for more than two decades.

“We have a new government here and a new context in the region,” said Nimetz, who rarely is involved anymore in talks and last visited FYROM three years earlier. Now he said Zaev and Dimitrov are taking the issue seriously with Greece blocking their country’s hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union.

Greece objects to Skopje’s use of the name Macedonia, saying it implies irredentist and territorial ambitions even though a Greek government almost 28 years ago allowed the use of the word in the acronym for FYROM.

Kotzias is due to visit FYROM in August, following an invitation from his counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, after his visit to Athens in June.

Kotzias said that the new government in Skopje had shown some good will but he wanted to see more results, including FYROM renaming the Alexander the Great Airport in Skopje, a provocative move Greece sees as a continuation of claims on Greek territory and history.

but that this would now have to translate into more tangible moves.