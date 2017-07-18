Turkey Wasn’t Ready for Cyprus Deal, Greek Foreign Minister Says

ATHENS – Greece’s foreign minister says recent failed talks over the reunification of ethnically-divided Cyprus have shown Turkey is not ready to come to an agreement over the issue.

Nikos Kotzias says talks at a Swiss resort, which ended Jul. 7, failed because of Turkey’s insistence to keep troops on Cyprus and maintain the right to militarily intervene there. He says any future peace talks will have to first resolve this core issue.

Kotzias said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Tuesday that any new round of Cyprus peace talks must be better prepared.

He faulted United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide who facilitated the talks for showing up unprepared.

Athens and Nicosia Coordinate for Next day on Cyprus Issue

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ participation in the National Council conference aims at the best coordination between Athens and Nicosia for the “next day” on the Cyprus issue.

A meeting between Kotzias and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will precede.

Upon his arrival on Cyprus late on Monday, Kotzias said that they will discuss about the conference held in Crans Montana as well as ways for the future negotiation on the Cyprus issue.

They will also discuss security and stability issues in the region as well as EU affairs with focus on Turkey’s European prospects.

Kotzias will insist on his position that an inalienable condition for the solution of the Cyprus problem is the abolition of guarantees and invasive rights along with the withdrawal of occupation forces based on a reasonable timetable. They will also discuss how to address the Turkish threats against the hydrocarbon exploration in the Cypriot EEZ.

The UN Security Council will also focus on the Cyprus issue on Tuesday.