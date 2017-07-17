A Strong Patriarchal Message

Analysis

The Ecumenical Patriarchate’s cancelation the election of Bishop Sevastianos of Zela as Metropolitan of Chicago was undoubtedly a very strong message to His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America and secondly to the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, except Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, who refused to vote for the selection of the triprosopon (three person ballot).

This cancelation institutes a historic first because it was the first time that the Patriarchate has taken such a decision; up to now it was applying the unwritten tradition and policy electing the one who had gathered the majority of the votes during the triprosopon process.

The reasons the Patriarchate invoked were that the List of candidates for elevation to the high priesthood was problematic and needed to be amended, as described in the analysis “The List of Candidates for Metropolitan of Chicago and the Lack of Seriousness” in this newspaper’s July 15 edition.

The list of candidates should have been cleaned up long time ago and certainly before the Synod meeting of July 6 for the selection of the triprosopon.

On the other hand, the Patriarchate had authorized the list in March; it contained those same retired, ailing, and unassigned clergy – why didn’t it raise the issue then?

Some can argue that it was an oversight, and of course human beings make mistakes, omission, but here we are talking about major ecclesiastical decision of the Archdiocese of America.

But the list was prepared by the Synod presided by Archbishop Demetrios with of course the prepared input of Synod Chief Secretary Bishop Sevastianos. This amounts either to an erebus of incompetence or hypocritical manipulation.

How can this Synod govern the Archdiocese if they are not able to institute a complete, list of able, healthy, ethical, educated, gifted clergymen to be elected to the episcopacy? The List that had prepared as I wrote in last week’s analysis is problematic and pathogenic. The main responsibility and blame is on the archbishop because he is the par excellence “first” of the Synod, but the responsibilities of the chief secretary and also the members is not less. They are all responsible for the mess the Archdiocese finds itself in today not only on the issue of the election of the metropolitan of Chicago but on many other issues as well including the Holy Cross Theological School and Hellenic College, and certainly the Archdiocese’s dire financial situation. It was proven yet again that the establishment of the metropolises was a mistake in the first place, because today, essentially, we have nine mini archdioceses with nine mini archbishops.

Of course, we shouldn’t ignore the drama of Sevastianos as a bishop and as a human being, because despite the pathogenies of the list, in his case the process was followed.

It seems this patriarchal decision has deeper and more serious dimensions, such as: Patriarch Bartholomew proved that he is the actual leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and clearly he has the first and the last word. Thus, he broke the appeared impression of power and unity that was conveyed by Demetrios and the Synod, who in a pressing way wanted to “impose” Sevastianos giving him almost unanimous approval during the selection of the triprosopon. Such a strong and unified appearance of the Synod seemed as a threat and perhaps it referred to other probable

motions. I am of the opinion that something like that is almost impossible because Archbishop Demetrios is not Archbishop Iakovos, and secondly the existing metropolitans are diffident for anything, meaning for a second Ligonier.

The patriarch wanted to be on the safe side and when the Eparchial Synod attempted to raise its head up, the patriarchal decision came and shook the Archdiocese making everyone run to interpret it and give it their own –in some instances – immature and childish explanations.

Yes, the patriarchal message is applied to all members of the Synod, but its “knock” aims Demetrios because he is “first” (the primate) as we say in the ecclesiastical language. The question is, what is going to happen from this point on?

I think the choices are very limited, actually the following two: either Demetrios will accept the smack without any reaction and he will continue his remaining archbishopric pastorship “smacked” and humiliated, or he has to resign in order to salvage his dignity and posthumous legacy. Of course, a resignation presupposes psychological strength and decisiveness.

Bartholomew knows well that there will not be serious reactions, if at all, because which metropolitan would dare to react? Or the priests or the laity, who have proven to be, with few exceptions, like “a dispersed village”? Thus, Bartholomew appeared to be an indisputable leader who dares as he did just a year ago with the Panorthodox Synod of Crete, and this is the reality; either we like it or not.

The burning question is where is the Church in America heading? I think this question will be answered by time itself. May these administrative and human dealings not become “the beginning of afflictions,” because in these things we lose Christ and also the people, who comprise the Church.