Riots Break Out After Court Refuses to Suspend Woman’s Sentence on Terror Charges

ATHENS (ANA) – The refusal of a Greek appeals court to suspend the sentence imposed on a 29-year-old postgraduate student and a 33-year-old man for involvement in the terror group Conspiracy of Cells of Fire on Monday prompted her supporters to go on a rampage in central Athens.

A group of 150 people arrived in Exarchia Square and started throwing stones at MAT riot police outside the appeals court, then set fires on Alexandras Avenue and Ippokratous Street, stopping traffic. They later attacked police with stones again at the corner of Ippokratous and Kallidromiou streets.

Peace was restored late on Monday evening, when the lanes on Alexandras Avenue toward Patission Street were once again opened to traffic. Lanes in the opposite direction and Ippokratous remained closed as a clean-up operation was underway by the fire brigade and municipality crews.

The angry outburst followed the court’s decision to not suspend execution of a 13-year prison sentence imposed on the woman and her fellow inmate, accepting the public prosecutor’s argument that they were liable to commit similar offences if released. The postgraduate student had asked to be released in order to continue work on her postgraduate thesis and her academic and teaching career, while the 33-year-old had asked to be released on health grounds.

Three of the judges on a panel of five voted against their release and two voted in favour, finding that they should be released until their case is tried at a secondary level.

The 29-year-old Athens University literature student was jailed in Elaionas prison after her conviction by a Three-Member Criminal Appeals Court in June, which imposed a sentence mainly on the basis of a partial fingerprint found on the ammunition clip of a gun and her relationship with one Konstantinos Papadopoulos, who was charged and later acquitted on lack of evidence. She was convicted as a member of a terrorist organisation and for possession and transportation of weapons and ammunition.

The 33-year-old, who shared a flat with the woman’s boyfriend, was convicted on similar grounds.

The student has always denied any involvement in terrorist activity, while her defence has submitted a report by a forensic expert that disputes the matching of DNA evidence from the partial fingerprint to her own, saying there was not sufficient genetic material to provide a match to 16 genetic markers as is required for a full genetic identification.