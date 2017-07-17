Apathy, or Abandonment?

For anyone who was in Greece in July, 2015, it was an experience that is impossible to forget.

It was a politically hot month with rapid developments that were marked by the final stage of an exhaustive and incomprehensible negotiation regarding the public debt, and a referendum that no one has yet been able to truly understand, and which led to a capitulation to its creditors, which not only cost Greece billions of euros in additional debt, but also left deep scars in the Greek economy and banking system.

Upon visiting Greece again this July, it is natural for one to want to determine what memories the Greek people have preserved from 2015, after two more years of ongoing deprivation, overtaxation, and banking controls and restrictions.

The answer can be summed up in one word: apathy. Whomever you ask just shakes his head, shrugs, and tries to forget. This apathy, the general indifference, the reluctance to comment seems odd and is cause for serious concern. It betrays a lack of any exemplary punishment from that wretched experience; it erodes and weakens the instincts for political action.

As incredible as it may sound, the Greeks seem to have become accustomed to their wretched daily lives. There are very few people who want to raise their voice in protest for the continuing banking controls or the ongoing exorbitant, exhaustive taxation which this month, in particular, resulted in an increase for about 1/3 of tax returns.

The current debate in Parliament for closing the new negotiation on the debt is not at the center of public attention. It is no exaggeration to say that everything has taken the form of a despondent routine, which everyone has accepted with bowed heads, and several, if not many, are persuaded by, or at the very least tolerate, the government’s blatant and unsubstantiated allegations of a forthcoming exit from the crisis.

And so this is how one lives this July in Greece, as if July, 2015 never happened.

Is this possibly a psychological, historical amnesia, by which the Greek people are being tested, after so many years of a harsh and exhaustive economic crisis? Or could one perhaps speak of a phenomenon of self-abandonment, which goes beyond political attitudes, stifles the appetite for political reaction, and assumes the form of a fatalistic decadence that begins to spread and embrace all levels of Greek society?

These are the sad questions that one experiences this July in Athens.

Let’s say it for the thousandth time: the sky, the sea, the natural beauty, the Greek paradise are always keen to welcome anyone who wishes to enjoy this unique land.

But it seems the people have begun to live somewhere else. Their resistance is exhausted, the past no longer constitutes a guide for avoiding future mistakes, and the future is not promising. Those who once heroically rebelled against harsh oppression seem to have been abandoned to the insidious erosion of compromise by misery and deprivation.

In Greece, this July of cruel recollection, the need for a new vision, a new political reality, becomes all the more necessary.