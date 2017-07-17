Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation Awards 2017

NEW YORK –Over 300 guests came together on June 23 to celebrate making a difference at the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation’s annual event honoring individuals and organizations that truly do make a difference. The Loukoumi Foundation also presented its Inspiration Award to TEGNA, the sponsors of National Make A Difference Day. Meg Kennedy, Manager of the Tegna Foundation, was among those present at the event.

“For over 20 years, National Make A Difference Day has inspired millions of Americans to do good deeds and through this day TEGNA has also changed the lives of everyone in this room,” said Foundation President Nick Katsoris to those in attendance, “because TEGNA inspired us to start the

Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation which now unites over 50,000 kids to make a difference with Loukoumi each year.”

Katsoris and guest host Elena Kampouris, star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Before I Fall, and Broadway’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses, also awarded eight Make A Difference Awards and three new Dream Days.

Loukoumi All-Star award winner Ava Tsapatsaris presented a check for $5,500 to John Morytko of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from her fundraising efforts.

Children from across the country entered the 2017 Loukoumi Dream Day Contest and congratulations were extended to Melina Kokkalas, Mara Cook, and Lauren Berg as the latest Dream Day winners. Melina wants to own her own restaurant when she grows up and open it to people that don’t have money to eat, so Melina will spend the day at Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Kitchen, a restaurant that does exactly that. Mara wants to be a children’s book illustrator and she will spend the day with famed illustrator Laura Knorr; and Lauren Berg, the Facebook Dream Day Contest winner, wants to be a chef when she grows up and will get to spend the day with Celebrity Chef extraordinaire Maria Loi in the kitchen at Loi Estiatorio.

Katsoris gave special thanks to Loukoumi’s Good Deed Sponsor: The Psaros Family, Loukoumi’s Gift Sponsors:Eileen Gill Franklin/George’s Angels, and First American Title Insurance Company of NY, Jeff Mitzner, and the Friend of Loukoumi Sponsors: Maria Loi/Loi Estiatorio, Paul and Kelly Lountzis, Jerry and Bessie Drenis, and Dr. and Mrs. Roy Vagelos.

The 2017 honorees:

The Old Mill Road Elementary School, Merrick, NY was honored for hosting International Day of Happiness at their school & a 5k Walk for the Loukoumi Foundation.

Building Hope: The New YonkersAnimal Shelter was honored for making a difference every day.

The Philoptochos, GOYA, HOPE,and JOY at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury, CT was honored for uniting their entire community in countless projects on Make A Difference Day.

The Tina Doufekias Make A DIfference Awardwas presented to the St. Demetrios School, Astoria for their work for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Holy Cross Turkey Crew, Whitestonewas honored for providing seven families with a very special Thanksgiving.

Irene Maris was honored for her work with the National Arthritis Foundation.

Tommy Drenis was honored for his work with FARE: Food Allergy Research & Education.

Ava Tsapatsaris received the Loukoumi All-Star Award.

Alexandra Sakalis was honored for raising charitable funds through her read-a-thon.