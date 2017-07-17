Driver Charged in 4-Vehicle NYC Crash that Killed 2, Hurt 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man has been charged in a four-vehicle crash on a New York City highway that has left two people dead and seven others injured.

Authorities say 33-year-old Andrew Shakespeare, of Roselle, New Jersey, was driving a BMW SUV west on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Sunday when it sideswiped a car and lost control.

Police say it crossed three lanes and hit another SUV, causing both vehicles to hit a guardrail, cross into the eastbound lanes and roll over. The BMW then hit another SUV on the eastbound side.

Killed were two of Shakespeare’s four passengers, 16-year-old Akeam Grant and 34-year-old Layon Campbell, both of Brooklyn.

The charges against Shakespeare include DWI and vehicular manslaughter. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

Shakespeare and six people in the other vehicles were injured.