CBO Delays Analysis of Latest Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s another possible delay to the Senate’s consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

The Congressional Budget Office had been scheduled to release an analysis Monday on the latest GOP bill, including estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.

But the Senate Budget Committee on Sunday said the release had been postponed. The committee did not indicate an explanation or when the analysis was expected, saying it will provide further information and updates as appropriate.

The CBO’s announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was delaying a highly anticipated Senate vote this coming week on the bill, after Sen. John McCain’s disclosed that he had undergone surgery.

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate says he fully expects a vote on the GOP health bill once Sen. John McCain is able to return to Washington following surgery.

Sen. John Cornyn tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there should be a vote once there is a “full contingent of senators” available.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Saturday he was delaying the vote on the bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law, which had been planned for this coming week. McConnell’s announcement came after McCain’s office disclosed that he had undergone surgery, and doctors had advised him to stay in Arizona this week.