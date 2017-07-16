Pickets and Strikes Held Against Sunday Shop Opening

ATHENS (ANA) – Pickets, strikes and other labour protests did not deter shoppers or retailers in central Thessaloniki on Sunday, where most shops took advantage of laws allowing them to open on the first Sunday during the sales period.

Only a few multinational chain stores guarded by strike pickets remained closed while elsewhere shopping traffic was reported to be similar to other days, though many customers were tourists from neighbouring countries.

Some trade unions stopped picketing individual stores at 12:30 and carried out a march down Tsimiski Street, starting at Agia Sofia and then doubling back at Komninon Road and returning to the starting point. Others remained in place, saying they will continue pickets and not carry out a march.

Protests in Athens started with a rally at the top of Ermou Street in Syntagma, while trade unions reported a low turnout by shoppers, with even tourists mostly clustered around the Monastiraki market and the city’s restaurants in spite of generous discounts. Most shops on the Ermou shopping high street remained closed, possibly due to the low numbers visiting the centre.

In other Greek cities, shops remained open in central high streets but remained shut elsewhere.