Operation Underway to Rescue Trapped Hiker on Mount Olympus

LARISA, Greece (ANA) – A rescue operation was launched on Sunday to rescue a Romanian hiker that has become trapped in the Kazania area on Mount Olympus, after he took the wrong route during an attempt to scale the mountain’s highest peak, Mytikas, on Saturday.

The Hellenic Rescue Team informed Greek authorities of the incident at 20:24 on Saturday and also mobilised four rescuers that were on standby on the Mouses plateau, near the location where the hiker was lost.

Despite a severe storm and hail in the region at the time, the rescuers set off but the bad weather prevented them from completing their search and they were forced to withdraw for their own safety. An EMAK emergency rescue team also arrived during the night and launched a search for the missing hiker at first light.

Authorities have been in contact with the hiker via mobile phone since Saturday night and he is reported to still be in good health as the search continues.