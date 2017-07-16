Travel Agents Plan to Push Greece’s Lures in Japan

Already trying to get Chinese tourists to come, Greece’s Asian push will now target Japan, a potentially lucrative market as well.

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies (fedHATTA) is bidding to organize a Japan Week international event of 2019 in Athens, Kathimerini said, a year before Tokyo again hosts the Olympic Games, trying to tie it to the games’ homeland.

Japanese used to flock to Greece but there has been a downturn.

Other initiatives of the federation include the hosting of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) in Greece and the signing of two trilateral agreement in tourism between Greece, Cyprus and Israel and between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, aimed at extending the tourism season which this year is expected to set another record and bring in more than 30 million visitors.