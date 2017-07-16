SYRIZA Tacks 2% Tax Surcharge on Sales of e-Tablets

ATHENS – Continuing to renege on promises to reverse tax cuts, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition slapped a last-minute 2 percent surcharge in Parliament on the sale of electronic tablets.

The surcharge was included in a bill submitted via a fast-track legislative process by the Culture Ministry on managing intellectual rights, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

That’s twice the original 1 percent charge that was aimed at the sales of the popular devices and applies to all tablets sold in Greece with a RAM memory exceeding 4 GM.

But a proposed 1-percent surcharge on the sale of smartphones was withdrawn at the last minute, with Greek Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou telling lawmakers it’s because of court cases pending with mobile phone companies.

There’s also a 2 percent charge on the sale of personal computers, 4 percent on on photocopier, scanner, printer and print paper sales, as well as external hard drives up to 1 TB.

The surcharge’s revenues allegedly will be collected and distributed to the holders of intellectual property and copyrights, an area where Greece has a notorious reputation for pirating.