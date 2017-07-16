With Spending Cuts, Not Paying Bills, Greece Posts Big Surplus  

ATHENS – Greece’s primary surplus for the first half of 2017 was 1.93 billion euros ($2.21 billion) euros, far higher than the 1.5 billion-euro ($1.72 billion) target set by international lenders, but a deceiving number that didn’t reflect the still-crushing economic crisis.

To pass the benchmark, the government essentially slowed or ceased paying its bills and cut domestic spending and the surplus doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($373.83 billion) in three bailouts – the 2017 payment alone is more than 5.9 billion euros ($6.77 billion) – nor the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military programs.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reneging on anti-austerity promises, also continued brutal cuts in social spending, the area where it vowed to protect workers, pensioners and the poor before surrendering to the creditors’ demands.

The first half budget had been set at 24 billion euros ($27.52 billion) but only 22.9 billion euros ($26.26 billion) was spent/

A target of 1.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for a general government primary budget surplus was set for the period and the overall goal for the year is 1.75 percent.

The government is mulling a return to the markets this year after making a deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for more pension cuts and taxing low-income families in return for the release of 8.5 billion euros ($9.75 billion) from a staggered, delayed third rescue package – this one for 86 billion euros ($98.62 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both before continuing punishing measures he swore to reject but implemented.