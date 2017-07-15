Hapipis, Karadimas Open The Greek in Detroit

DETROIT, MI – New restaurant The Greek opened Tuesday in the space formerly occupied by Plaka Cafe, 535 Monroe St., Crain’s Detroit Business reports.

“The family of The Greek’s co-owners, brother and sister Christina Hapipis and Dino Karadimas, also ran Plaka Cafe, Hapipis said.

The design of the restaurant and its menu have been completely revamped, Hapipis said. After Plaka Cafe closed in late 2016, the team completely gutted the building and started from scratch.

Standout dishes on the new menu include pork, lamb and chicken gyros, Greek fries, salmon and lamp chops, Hapipis said.”