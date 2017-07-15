St. Sophia Greek Fest in Elgin Illinois

ELGIN, IL – The festival, organized by St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, runs Friday, July 14, through Sunday and will feature Greek food and Greek live music, along with an indoor market and games for children.

“Growing attendance in recent years is through word of mouth, so grab your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, and come Experience Greece this summer. This weekend, you can taste the flavors of Greece with our authentic food, try your foot at Greek dancing, see our lively entertainment, shop in the Marketplace (indoors in the cool), and tour our beautiful church. Attractions for the kids round out a great time for the whole family. We’ll see you at the festival – OPA!”, according to the festival’s official webpage.

Grecian Chicken, Saganaki, Gyros Plate, Calamari, Pastichio, Mousaka and other Greek flavors are included in the menu. See the full menu here.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Agape Dance Troupe: The Agape Dance Troupe features St. Sophia’s youth ages 6-18. The Troupe performs every year at Greek Fest and at other cultural, civic and private events in the area. The Agape Dance Troupe is available to perform at Weddings, Baptisms or any other type of functions.

DJ Bobby Styles: DJ Bobby Styles is Fox Valley’s premier DJ choice for spinning the hits that keep guests moving at any type of event.

Greek Cooking Demo featuring Niko and Manoli:

​Join Niko​ and Manoli inside our foyer as they demonstrate Hellenic cooking techniques and share their secrets for preparing delicious Greek cuisine!

Hellenic 5: Founded in 1981, Hellenic 5 specializes in music for the traditional cultures of Greece. Their extensive repertoire includes everything from Greek Folk Music to the more contemporary sound heard in Athens today.

John Linardakis Band: For three decades, John Linardakis, and his top tier musicians, have been performing their eclectic and brilliantly orchestrated Greek music with their authentic Greek instruments including; the bouzouki, lyre and clarinet.

Raffle Drawing: Only 600 tickets are sold! Tickets are for sale next to the stage. The odds are great so don’t miss out on your chance to win!

Riley Elmore and His Quartet: This gifted Dundee Crown High School Senior is an NBC The Voice’s Season 11 Top Twenty Finalist. Riley Elmore will captivate you with his smooth as silk crooning talents along with his very talented quartet band!

Sounds of Greece DJ: Chicago’s Greek and Dance Music Authority takes the stage Friday for your listening pleasure!