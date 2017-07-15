Effort Continues to Put Out Fire in Didimotichos Warehouse

DIDIMOTICHOS, Greece (ANA) – The fire brigade was still struggling to extinguish a fire that broke out in a 1,000-square-metre warehouse filled with highly flammable materials in the Koufovouno region of Didimotichos on Friday evening.

Their efforts were hampered by strong winds blowing in the area, as well as frequent explosions inside, but they have so far succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading outside the building.

The estimated damage to machinery and equipment inside amounts to one million euro while the cause will be investigated after it is put out.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out in the Dadia-Lefkimmi-Soufli National Park on Thursday afternoon was reported to be under partial control after burning 17.5 hectares of scrubland.