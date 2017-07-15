Archbishop Demetrios at Camp Hope in Linfield (Video)

LINFIELD, CT – More than 700 children will enjoy a memorable camp session at Camp Hope in Linfield, CT this summer, according to His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America.

The archbishop spent an entire day with the children, counselors, and other camp staff.

Demetrios told TNH that “we are here today with the campers, who this year have increased to more than 700, which means that we are going up, which means how valuable this ministry is for the children.

“I had the opportunity to see the dance groups, the sports, and a very nice group of Byzantine musicians and liturgics and I was extremely pleased.”

Demetrios told the children that it is a great blessing in be in such a camp, which gives them the opportunity to learn many things regarding our Orthodox Faith. Also, they learn about Hellenism by enjoying Greek songs, dances, and other customs and traditions.

He also told TNH that “the children have the opportunity to get to know each other and connect. We have a great number of children from the parishes of Port Washington, Flushing, and Zoodohos Peghe in the Bronx ranging from 10 to 17 years of age. They have the opportunity to know each other, to go beyond the area of the parish and to realize that Orthodoxyis something more and wider than their parish.”

The archbishop praised the physical environment of the camp. He said “the children are in a very beautiful environment with a rich number of trees and greenery and with a very big lake, and that is why they ask: ‘why we can’t stay a little longer?’ When they sit down at home to have dinner they tell their parents ‘we should say a prayer, because this is what we did at camp.’”

Demetrios spoke of the interesting questions the children asked him. One child asked: ‘is it difficult to be an archbishop?’ and I replied it is, but God helps. Another child asked me ‘how long have you been an archbishop?’ Another asked how many churches we have and I told him that we have 540 churches all over the United States, and the boy said, ‘ah, that many!’Another one asked me why the archbishop wears always black and I answered because black is cool. I’m telling you, it is so enjoyable to talk with them.”