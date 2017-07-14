Bomb Scare Opposite U.S. Ambassador’s Residence a False Alarm, Police Say

ATHENS (ANA) – The suspect package found opposite the residence of U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and the ‘Elena’ maternity hospital in Athens did not contain a bomb, police reported on Friday, after it was carefully examined by police bomb disposal experts.

The police operation ended at 18:20 and the surrounding roads were gradually restored to traffic.

Police had earlier cordoned off an area in the Ambelokipi district in Athens after a suspicious-looking box covered in wrapping paper was found near a rubbish bin at the corner of Elena Venizelou Square and Panagi Kyriakou Street at 16:35.

The Greek police bomb disposal unit was called in, with a fire brigade vehicle and ambulance on standby, while surrounding roads were closed to all traffic until the package was declared safe.