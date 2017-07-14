George S. Demopoulos, WWII Veteran, Proud Ahepan was 92

MASSAPEQUA, NY – George Sotirios Demopoulos passed away peacefully at age 92 in his home on July 5, surrounded by family. He was born on May 31, 1925 in Astoria, the youngest of three children, with brother Tom Demopoulos and sister Deme Demopoulos Georgiades. George grew up with a love of family, his Greek heritage, and many friends. He enjoyed playing sports, first as a small boy playing in the neighborhood streets of Astoria, and later participating on athletic teams at school. A love for baseball and basketball would continue throughout his life, only surpassed by the game of golf which he took up as an adult.

Growing up, George was a steadfast friend and math whiz. From a young age, he loved math games. Later in life, teaching mathematics to children would bring him great satisfaction and joy. George attended local New York City schools, graduating from Long Island City High School. In addition to his academic success, George took even greater pride in being the Captain of the Varsity Basketball team.

In 1943, George was drafted by the Army, serving during WWII in both France and Germany as an Ambulance driver. Toward the end of his enlistment, he also served in the Philippines.

Returning from the war in 1946, George attended New York University, graduating in 1950. He pursued the field of education, and was an educator in both New York City and Levittown. In addition to teaching math and science at Edison High School, he coached the basketball team. George was an active member of the Levittown Teachers Association, where he was elected as President in 1970.

In 1948, George organized a dance at Saint Demetrios Church, and it was there that he met the love of his life, Argye Aivaliotis. George was immediately mesmerized by Argye’s beauty, kind heart, and love of life. He danced that night away with the woman he would be happily married to for the next 67 years. Soon after marrying George and Argye started their family.

Their son, George Michael was born, and the following year their daughter, Sandra Lee. George was meant to be a dad. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children, reading to them, playing sports and teaching them about their Greek heritage. This time led to many funny and heartwarming family stories of the many successes and struggles that his children experienced.

George was always there to help with school work, a band-aid, and strong encouragement.

George was very proud of his Greek heritage and was a devoted Ahepan. He was initiated into the Hermes Chapter by his brother Tom in 1946 when he was 21 years old. He was quickly appointed as Recreational Director for the next four years. As a dedicated Ahepan, George held several positions over the years, including New York State District Athletic Director during the 1970’s, member of the National Board of Trustees and National Board of Directors, Founder and President of the Pequa Chapter, and President of the Hermes Chapter. In National AHEPA circles, George was known as a great parliamentarian.

George took great pride in his family and their accomplishments. He loved sitting with his children and grandchildren, family and friends, to talk about life, history, politics, golf, and AHEPA. George’s laugh, his interest in always learning new things, and his outgoing and generous spirit will be remembered by all.

George is survived by his wife, Argye Demopoulos, and his two children, George and wife Cherie Demopoulos, and Sandi Demopoulos Vradis. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Matthew, Emanuella, Alexandra, and Christopher, who grew up to bask in the warm glow of his love. He will be dearly missed.

The funeral service took place on July 8 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in West Babylon followed by the interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.