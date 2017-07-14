Tsipras: Without Name Deal, Greece Will Block FYROM from EU, NATO

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece will continue to block hopes by the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to join NATO and the European Union until a name is agreed must be resolved before the tiny Balkan neighbor can join the European Union and NATO.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic ahead of a trilateral summit of Greek, Serbian and Bulgarian leaders in Thessaloniki, Tsipras said that there are “decisions of the European Council and the NATO summit that say that the name issue must be resolved first, in a mutually acceptable way.”

He also said that the foreign ministers of both countries are in regular contact, while Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will talk with United Nations envoy Matthew Nimitz, who has been mediating the talks between Greece and FYROM over the name issue for years without making any progress.

Nimetz, who has gotten nowhere in 18 years in trying to settle a dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s official name, said he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs anytime soon.

That assessment came in FYROM’s capital on July 3 after meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Nimetz, a personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Skopje and Athens must find ways to intensify efforts to resolve their dispute, the Voice of America reported, but said now’s now the time without explaining when it would be since the feud has raged for more than two decades.

“We have a new government here and a new context in the region,” said Nimetz, who rarely is involved anymore in talks and last visited FYROM three years earlier. Now he said Zaev and Dimitrov are taking the issue seriously with Greece blocking their country’s hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union.

Greece objects to Skopje’s use of the name Macedonia, saying it implies irredentist and territorial ambitions even though a Greek government almost 28 years ago allowed the use of the word in the acronym for FYROM.

Years of talks have offered geographical compromises but always including the word Macedonia which is what headline writers use instead more cumbersome versions.

Earlier in June, Dimitrov said his country was willing to talk about taking on yet another new provisional name if it will lead to Greece withdrawing its veto of the country’s NATO bid.

“I will ask Greece to reconsider what kind of neighbor they want — do they want a stable, friendly country that offers hope for democracy and justice?”Dimitrov told The Financial Times in an interview. “If we are a good neighbor, then hopefully political forces in Greece will realize this is a historic opportunity,” he added.