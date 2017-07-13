Macron Says He, Trump Agree on Syria Roadmap (Video)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Paris (all times local):

French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’), standing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, says they have agreed to work toward a post-war roadmap for Syria and are largely in agreement in terms of security and stability in the Mideast.

Macron acknowledged sharp differences with Trump when it comes to the Paris climate agreement. But Macron said he and Trump were able to discuss how best to combat “a global threat with enemies who are trying to destabilize us.”

The two spent several hours together Thursday in some of Paris’ most opulent settings, with a visit at the golden-domed Invalides (ahn-vah-leed) monument followed by a meeting at the presidential palace.

President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president’s wife’s appearance in video posted by the French government’s Facebook account.

The footage shows Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides (lehz ahn-vah-leed).

Trump at one point turns to Brigitte Macron and tells her: “You’re in such good shape.”

He repeats the observation to the French president before turning back to the French first lady, and remarking: “Beautiful.”

Brigitte Macron was her husband’s former high school teacher and their relationship has drawn international attention because of their age difference. Feminist have denounced the comments as sexist, noting that the Macrons’ age difference is identical to that of Donald and Melania Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived at Elysee Palace for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron and Trump arrived at the French presidential palace after Macron led Trump on a tour of the nearby Les Invalides (lehz ahn-vah-leed) monument. Napoleon’s tomb is located there.

Trump gave Macron a lift in The Beast, the nickname for Trump’s imposing, armored limousine. The leaders shook hands again and posed for the cameras before going inside to begin their talks.

Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before meeting with Trump Thursday. During a joint appearance, both leaders took note of their policy differences with Trump. But they said it’s important to keep communicating with the U.S. leader.