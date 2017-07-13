Malliotakis Renews Calls for Cost of Mayor’s Trips

NEW YORK – Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the presumptive Republican nominee in the race for mayor, renewed on Wednesday her call that Mayor Bill de Blasio should release information on the cost to the taxpayers of the NYPD security detail on his recent trip to the G-20 meeting in Germany.

Assemblywoman Malliotakis called on the mayor to, “stop being evasive, open up the books and let the taxpayers know what his out of town trips have cost the taxpayers over the 3 ½ years you’ve served as mayor.”

Recent media reports have shown that Mayor de Blasio has spent 77 workdays outside of the city (excluding trips to Albany or Washington) nearly double the amount of time Mayor Bloomberg spent out of town during his final term in office.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said, “Bill de Blasio has always claimed to be a big supporter of transparency. Why then, won’t he come clean and release the costs of his security detail during his travels outside of the city. The fact that his administration refuses to answer the media’s question due to security concerns just doesn’t hold water. He has publicly stated the daily costs of providing security for the president when he is in town and the media routinely writes about the cost of trips for the president when he travels abroad.

“Originally, New Yorkers were told it was a 3 man detail protecting him, now it has come to light that in addition a 4 person NYPD team was also sent to Germany to advance the trip. All this, on a trip that was supposedly a last minute decision and which has nothing to do with his official job as mayor. Mayor de Blasio needs to stop being evasive, open up the books and let the taxpayers know what his out of town trips have cost the taxpayers over the 3 ½ years you’ve served as mayor.

“Bill de Blasio needs to understand one key point; he works for the taxpayers of New York City and it’s about time he stops the excuses and lets New Yorkers know what his political jaunts around the nation and the world are actually costing this city.”