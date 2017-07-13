Ignoring Erdogan, Energy Firms Will Drill Off Cyprus: France Sends Warships

Two French warships were sent to the port of Larnaca as a French company was one of those due to begin drilling for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned them not to do it.

Erdogan’s threat came after the collapse of unity talks aimed at reunifying the island that’s been divided since an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974 and with the northern third still occupied by Turkey, which also keeps a standing 35,000-strong army there.

The refusal to remove the troops led to the negotiations between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci coming unraveled amid the backdrops of Erdogan earlier saying he would send an energy research vessel into the waters where the legitimate Cypriot government has licensed international firms, including a US company, to explore for energy.

The West Capella drilling ship arrived off the coast of Cyprus on July 12 as a French-Italian consortium was preparing to start operations in block 11, without any reports of harassment from Turkish warships conducting exercises with live ammunition within the island’s economic exclusive zone (EEZ), the Greek newspaper Kathimerini said.

West Capella’s course to block 11 was briefly monitored by the Turkish Gokceada frigate. Turkey said it deserves a share of any energy finds in Cypriot sovereign waters and warned the Cypriot government against “unilateral actions” but was also ignored by Anastasiades.

The US State Department sided with Turkey and said any find must be shared with Ankara even in waters outside Turkey’s jurisdiction while simultaneously saying Cyprus had a right to license the operations. Turkey does not recognize international laws covering the seas.

“It is impossible to appreciate that some energy companies are acting with, and becoming part of some irresponsible measures taken by Greek Cypriots. I want to remind them that they could lose a friend like Turkey,” Erdogan said, according to the Reuters news agency, without, however, naming the companies. France’s Total won a license from Cyprus to drill offshore this year.

Cyprus said last month that drilling for gas will take place between July and October and issued a maritime advisory.

“What we expect from anyone who takes sides in the developments in Cyprus is that they should refrain from steps that might pave the way for new tensions in the region,” Erdogan said. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirm earlier also fired a shot at Cyprus and demanded Turkey get a share of any revenues from any potentially lucrative discoveries.

Speaking at an energy conference in Istanbul, Yildirim said hydrocarbon resources around Cyprus belong to both sides of the Mediterranean island.

“The Greek Cypriot leadership must seek a constructive approach rather than setting an obstacle for peace. We advise that they refrain from unilateral measures in the east Mediterranean,” he said, Reuters reported.