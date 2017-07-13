SYRIZA Will Cut Spending 500M Euros, Most Cuts in Health Care

ATHENS – After declaring the era of austerity was over, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition said it would cut state spending by 500 million euros ($570.54 million) in 2018, mostly for health care as eight years of international bailouts come to a end.

That was according to a circular sent by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis to ministries and state entities that showed spending would fall from 56.6 billion euros ($64.59 billion) this year to 56.1 billion euros ($64.01 billion) next year, ahead of coming 2019 additional pensioners Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed with the country’s creditors.

The already beleaguered health sector, whacked with repeated cuts, will take the bulk of more cuts with the defense ministry protected. Tsipras recently had a hernia operation at a Greek public hospital and praised the staff for working under difficult conditions, which includes going unpaid for months at a time for some personnel.

The purge will mainly concern health spending, while credit for salaries and pensions will be increased. In total, expenditure will amount to 56.1 billion euros (against 56.6 billion budgeted for this year), of which 49.3 billion will come from the budget and the remaining 6.75 billion from the Public Investment Program.

Personnel salaries will account for 12.16 billion euros ($13.88 billion); arms programs will take 510 million euros ($581.95 million) and the interest the state will pay out for 326 billion euros ($371.99 billion) in three bailouts is estimated at 5.9 billion euros ($6.73 billion) more than 10 percent of the entire budget.

The credit to the Health Ministry will be reduced from 4.3 billion euros ($4.91 billion) this year to 3.7 billion ($4.22 billion in 2018 and hospitals – facing a raft of worker firings while Tsipras is hiring unqualified Special Advisers and packing other ministries with SYRIZA supporters – will see their budget cut from 3 billion euros ($3.42 billion) to 2.5 billion euros ($2.85 billion).

Hospitals budgets are already so tight that they are understaffed and many patients have to hire private nurses and patients have to bring their own essentials, including toilet paper.

Conversely, the education ministry will see an increase in its budget, from 4.9 billion euros in 2017 to 5.19 billion euros ($5.92 billion) next year even though university graduates with teaching degrees often have to wait years to get appointed.

The labor and social insurances ministry will also witness a major hike in its budget, from 12.4 billion euros ($14.15 billion) this year to 18 billion euros ($20.54 billion) in 2018.

A small increase is envisioned for the defense ministry, budgeted at 3.1 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in 2018 from 2017’s 3.08 billion euros ($3.51 billion).

Public sector wages, in total, will increase by 850 million euros ($969.92 million,) reaching 12.2 billion euros, up from 11.3 billion euros ($13.92 billion) with Tsipras – reneging on pledges to stop patronage – on a hiring spree despite an ongoing economic crisis.