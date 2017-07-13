Five Suspects Held for Trial, Four Τestify in Greek Court Over US Tourist Death

ATHENS — Five of nine men suspected in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar on the notorious Greek island of Zakynthos have been jailed on Wednesday pending trial on murder charges.

Four of nine men have appeared in court for initial testimony, a day after the other five suspects were jailed pending trial on murder charges.

The four, all Serb nationals, were questioned Thursday over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson. Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island’s rowdy tourist area of Lagana.

Judicial authorities ordered the men to be kept in custody over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson, from Austin, Texas, a recent University of Arizona graduate who was in the country on a photo shoot for a line of clothing.

Details vary over what set off the brawl in which it was reported some 10 men chased him down and beat him to the head even after he was unconscious, whether it was sparked by a photo he wanted to take of a waitress – she is white and he was African-American – or whether over a drink mistakenly placed on the wrong table, starting an altercation.

A total of nine men — one Greek, seven Serbs and one British citizen of Serb origin — have been charged with intentional homicide, including the bouncer at the club where the incident began.

Five of the suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 34, testified July 12 after defense lawyers said they didn’t mean to kill him despite surveillance video showing a savage one-sided attack with police nowhere in sight despite the area’s reputation for wild violence and drunkenness and after the island’s Mayor Pavlos Kolokotsas said authorities would be on the lookout for trouble.

As the first group of suspects was being interviewed by a public prosecutor over 12 hours, the security camera video emerged of the attack. It showed Henderson running and being pursued by a group of people.

One man tackles him, throwing him onto a parked car before others join in the beating. Some in the group attempted to stop the others from beating Henderson, and eventually do. Greek police have confirmed the video shown on Greek news outlets was genuine.

Henderson was known to his friends for his fun-loving and friendly demeanor. No trial date has been set. The remaining four suspects were due to testify on July 13.

Zakynthos is known for alcohol-induced brawls and assaults and is filled in the summer with young hooligans, many from England. Despite repeated problems, authorities have done little to discourage the drinking, a big source of revenue.

On leaving the bar, a group of Serbian patrons allegedly attacked Henderson, threw him onto the road and started punching and kicking him, the reports said.

He was rushed to a local hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival. It remained unclear whether any of the assailants used knives in the attack but an autopsy was expected to determine cause of death.

Kolokotsas told the paper that just a few hours before the tragedy, municipal officials had met with local police officers to discuss how to prevent brawls and riots on the island, featured in social media videos showing wild drinking, carousing in bars and young women dancing on bar tops in skimpy clothing. In 2011, a 19-year-old British tourist was killed by two Greek taxi drivers.

The story has gained worldwide attention for Greece in the midst of what’s expected be another record-breaking season for tourism.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)