British 18-Year-Old Girl in ICU after Mixing Alcohol and Nitrous Oxide in Malia, Crete

MALIA, Crete – An 18-year-old British girl on holiday in Malia has been admitted to the Iraklion University Hospital’s children’s ICU suffering from cerebral edema and is considered to be in critical condition, the hospital announced on Wednesday.

According to the head of the Crete Region 7th Health District Eleni Mavrommati, when the 18-year-old arrived at the hospital, her companions told doctors that she had consumed nitrous oxide and alcohol.

She was immediately given a toxicological exam and a CT scan, which diagnosed a cerebral edema. A second CT scan showed a generalised brain edema while doctors are continuing to conduct further tests.