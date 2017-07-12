ND Will Unite All Greeks to Protect Democracy and Institutions, Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece is experiencing a deep crisis of its institutions and values, one that threatens the foundations of its democracy and for which the SYRIZA-ANEL government bears exclusive responsibility, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Addressing ND’s Political Committee, Mitsotakis noted that Greece was in the 8th year of an extended crisis, which had started off being economic but had now become social and political. He especially emphasised the SYRIZA-ANEL government’s recent “unprecedented” actions in relation to Greek justice.

“A serving prime minister describes the rulings of the Council of State as an ‘institutional obstacle’. It is a blatant violation of the Constitution, yet another provocative intervention in justice. It is a breakdown in practice of the rule of law and of the separation of the powers. A serving defence minister repeatedly communicates with a life-time convict jailed for drugs. An inconceivable action that should normally, at the moment of its revelation, lead either to his resignation or expulsion,” Mitsotakis said.

ND’s leader also highlighted the appointment of the former Supreme Court President Vasiliki Thanou as the prime minister’s legal consultant just days after her retirement. “Clearly this was not to earn a livelihood,” he noted.

“All the democratic political forces and the Greek people have an obligation to realise that this government, in order to remain in power, is mulling and implementing various plans having a ‘deep state’ and totalitarian nature. We will not allow them to do this,” Mitsotakis said.

ND will “unite all Greeks” and protect democracy, he added, stressing the significance of the positions adopted by the judiciary against the “unprecedented actions of the Tsipras-Kammenos government”.

“The institutions will endure and justice will remain the last resort against all abuse of power, wherever this may come from,” Mitsotakis said.