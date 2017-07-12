Teacher Ekatherine Pappas Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors in Sexual Offense Against Student

BALTIMORE – A former Spanish teacher at Franklin High in Reisterstown has pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors in a sexual offense against a student, The Baltimore Sun reports.

“Ekatherine Pappas, 25, was charged after police said they discovered a video of her engaged in a sex act with a male student.

Pappas pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court last month to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to county prosecutor Perry Wasserman. The state dropped additional counts of sexual abuse of a minor, which is a felony.

Pappas’ defense attorney, Craig M. Kadish, did not return messages seeking comment.

Judge Sherrie R. Bailey sentenced Pappas to three years of incarceration, suspending all but one year and one day, Wasserman said. Pappas was taken into custody after her hearing.

Pappas was also sentenced to five years of “specialized and enhanced supervised probation for sexual offenders” upon her release, the prosecutor said. In addition, she must register as a sex offender for 15 years.”

Read the full report here.