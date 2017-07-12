Cyprus Conference in Switzerland Was Not a Failure, Says FM Kotzias

ATHENS (ANA) – The Cyprus issue did not end in Switzerland and the conference in Crans-Montana as not a failure, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said in an interview with private TV channel ANT1 on Tuesday.

The minister said it was the first time that the issue of guarantees and security was discussed at a negotiating level during talks on Cyprus, while it was also stressed that the island must become a normal state. He said the issue continues to exist because the occupation continues.

Asked to comment on the possibility Turkey may annex the occupied territory, Kotzias said an annexation would be the worst possible solution for Turkey.

“Athens will support Nicosia and I believe that there will be other European countries that will defend international law and the rights of a European country,” headed.