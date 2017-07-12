Foreign Ministry Criticizes Germany’s Roth after Comment on FYROM Name Dispute

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece’s Foreign Ministry called on Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth to “refrain from offering history lessons” when visiting Balkan countries after the minister said the name dispute is “utterly absurd” during an official visit to Skopje.

“We would urge the German Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Michael Roth to be more careful when visiting Balkan countries, to avoid trying to offer history lessons and to show the required respect to the sensitivities of his European partners,” the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking during a joint press conference with fYROM’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Roth was quoted as saying: “No one outside Macedonia and outside Greece understands the (name) dispute, which is utterly absurd. I think we should leave history to history and embark together towards our joint future.”